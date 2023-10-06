Movies | Celebrities

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos]

Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, and Navya Nanda—have recently taken their followers on a journey around the globe through their social media posts. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Oct,2023 23:36:20
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858992
  • Highlights:
  • Sara Ali Khan recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her Paris escapade.
  • Sanjana Sanghi dropped pictures from her Istanbul trip.
  • Navya Nanda shared some more glimpses from Paris Fashion Week.

In a world where wanderlust meets the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, three Bollywood stars—Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, and Navya Nanda—have recently taken their followers on a journey around the globe through their social media posts. From the enchanting streets of Paris to the captivating allure of Istanbul, and a runway walk in the fashion capital of the world, these celebrities have shared their adventures, fashion, and moments of empowerment. Join us as we delve into their travel diaries and explore the places and experiences that have filled their lives with joy, culture, and purpose.

Sara Ali Khan’s Parisian Adventure: Coffee, Culture, and Sunsets

Sara Ali Khan recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her Paris escapade, and it’s nothing short of enchanting. From the bustling streets to the iconic Louvre, Sara’s wanderlust diary is brimming with charm. With her sleek straight hair, chic blue shades, and an abstract printed colourful jacket paired with black pants, she exuded Parisian elegance.

The caption of her Instagram post read, “Coffee, culture, and sunsets.” It was a journey filled with frothy almond milk cappuccinos, leisurely strolls through the Louvre, mandatory coffee breaks at pop-up art galleries, invigorating gym sessions, and indulgent jam binges. But the real magic happened during the sunsets and moon rises, as they played hide-and-seek behind the majestic Eiffel Tower.

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858969

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858971

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858972

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858973

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858974

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858975

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858976

Sara’s Parisian experience wasn’t just about touristy moments; it was a blend of cultural immersion. She reminisced about afternoon strolls with her mother, exploring the works of Monet, and enchanting evenings spent with Shakespeare & Co., the famed independent bookstore in the heart of the city.

However, their adventure didn’t conclude without some comical mishaps. The departure was “extremely embarrassing and hazardously heavy” as they navigated the Parisian train stations. With a fond “au revoir Paris 🇫🇷,” Sara Ali Khan bid adieu to the City of Love, leaving behind a trail of captivating memories.

Sanjana Sanghi’s Istanbul Sojourn: A Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes

Sanjana Sanghi, the talented Bollywood actress, took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into her Istanbul adventure. Clad in a sleek black camisole top paired with high-waisted denim jeans and topped with a stylish denim jacket, she radiated effortless glamour.

Her caption teased at the excitement of something “super fun” happening in Istanbul, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting more details. The pictures showcased not just the destination but the behind-the-scenes glimpse of her work and life as a nomad.

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858977

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858978

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858979

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858980

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858981

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858982

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858983

Sanjana’s ensemble was perfectly complemented by a stylish denim cap and black shades, making her look like a true globetrotting diva. Her Instagram post was filled with gratitude for the opportunities she’s encountered and the adventures yet to come. Istanbul, with its unique blend of culture and history, served as the backdrop for her latest journey, promising a fresh and exciting chapter in her wanderlust diary.

Navya Nanda’s Parisian Catwalk: A Night of Empowerment

Navya Nanda, the embodiment of elegance and purpose, recently graced Paris for a very special occasion – walking for L’Oreal. It wasn’t just a glamorous runway show; it was a night dedicated to celebrating women and empowerment. Her Instagram post was a testament to the significance of the event and the values she stands for.

As a Cause Ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, Navya Nanda felt deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to creating safer ecosystems for women through the Stand Up initiative. Her heartfelt message resonated with women of different professions, ages, colors, shapes, and sizes, all coming together to celebrate diversity and worth.

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858984

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858985

Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858991

Navya’s family joined her on this remarkable journey, walking as a united front for a noble cause. They stood alongside L’Oreal’s other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. Her Instagram post was a poignant reminder to anyone who needed to hear it: “YOU’RE WORTH IT.”

Navya Nanda’s Parisian catwalk wasn’t just about fashion; it was a walk of empowerment, unity, and a brighter future for women. It was a night where beauty transcended the runway and found its true meaning in the strength and purpose of women from all walks of life.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Nupur Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, And Nushrratt Bharuccha Are Festive Ready In Salwar Suit With Jhumkas 858599
Nupur Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, And Nushrratt Bharuccha Are Festive Ready In Salwar Suit With Jhumkas
From Almond milk to fashion spree: Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Paris getaway 858176
From Almond milk to fashion spree: Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Paris getaway
Go cheeky like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan in one piece dresses [Photos] 857978
Go cheeky like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan in one piece dresses [Photos]
Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time 857373
Navya Nanda And Srinidhi Shetty Are Paris Beauties, Take Sneak Peek Into Their Fun Time
Watch! Sara Ali Khan wants to have kids when she turns 32, here's what she said 856938
Watch! Sara Ali Khan wants to have kids when she turns 32, here’s what she said
Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show best blouse designs to pair your sarees [Photos] 856376
Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show best blouse designs to pair your sarees [Photos]

Latest Stories

Skirts For Women: Jacqueliene Fernandez, Tara Sutaria & Sonakshi Sinha’s go-to glam picks 859045
Skirts For Women: Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria & Jacqueliene Fernandez’s go-to glam picks
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare, Aaradhya 'VibeWithAaradhya' Sawant, Harshita 'Harshi' Shukla, Mahek 'Mizo' Syed, Shakshi 'Sharkshe' Shetty, Deepanshi 'Dobby' Rawat, Krutika 'Krutika Plays' Ojha, Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani, Kanika 'Kani Gaming' Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni 'Mili Kya Mili' Kandalgaonkar, Sonali 'Play Like Incognito' Singh 859043
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, Aaradhya ‘VibeWithAaradhya’ Sawant, Harshita ‘Harshi’ Shukla, Mahek ‘Mizo’ Syed, Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty, Deepanshi ‘Dobby’ Rawat, Krutika ‘Krutika Plays’ Ojha, Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani, Kanika ‘Kani Gaming’ Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni ‘Mili Kya Mili’ Kandalgaonkar, Sonali ‘Play Like Incognito’ Singh
Auto Draft 859041
Vote Now: Fan-favourite esports organization of the year? Team Xspark, S8UL, GodLike Esports, Enigma, Orangutan, Gods Reign, Revenant Esports, Blind Esports, Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, Reckoning Esports
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses 858945
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Male? Muhammed 'Kaztro Gaming' Ramees, Dilin 'Eagle Gaming' Dinesan, Athul 'Blind Rebel' Sherif, ‘Ujjwal 'Techno Gamerz' Chaurasia’, Nischay 'Triggered Insaan' Malhan, Pratik 'Alpha Clasher' Jogiya, Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral, Raj 'Snax' Varma, Gulrez 'Joker Ki Haveli' Khan, Yash 'Lolzzz' Thacker, Nitin 'Classified YT' Chougale, Siddhant 'Shreeman Legend' Praveen Joshi, Sid 'Sid' Joshi, Rishab 'Antaryami' Verma 859039
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Male? Muhammed ‘Kaztro Gaming’ Ramees, Dilin ‘Eagle Gaming’ Dinesan, Athul ‘Blind Rebel’ Sherif, ‘Ujjwal ‘Techno Gamerz’ Chaurasia’, Nischay ‘Triggered Insaan’ Malhan, Pratik ‘Alpha Clasher’ Jogiya, Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral, Raj ‘Snax’ Varma, Gulrez ‘Joker Ki Haveli’ Khan, Yash ‘Lolzzz’ Thacker, Nitin ‘Classified YT’ Chougale, Siddhant ‘Shreeman Legend’ Praveen Joshi, Sid ‘Sid’ Joshi, Rishab ‘Antaryami’ Verma
Vote Now: Stylish Gamer Of The Year Female? Saloni 'Mili Kya Mili' Kandalgaonkar, Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare, "Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani," Mahek 'Mizo Plays' Syed, Ankkita 'Ankkita C' Chauhan, Shagufta 'Xyaa' Iqbal, Shakshi 'Sharkshe' Shetty 859034
Vote Now: Stylish Gamer Of The Year Female? Saloni ‘Mili Kya Mili’ Kandalgaonkar, Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, “Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani,” Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’ Syed, Ankkita ‘Ankkita C’ Chauhan, Shagufta ‘Xyaa’ Iqbal, Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty
Read Latest News