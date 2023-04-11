Anushka Sen is one of the most gorgeous and fascinating divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi entertainment space for many years and well, with every new project that the beautiful diva has undertaken for herself, she’s continued to get bigger and better like a true professional. She’s loved immensely by one and all and well, that’s why, come what may, all her fans and admirers always loyally shower her with incredible amount of love and affection. In the past few years, Anushka Sen has grown immensely. Be it as a digital creator or TV actress, Anushka Sen has touched new milestones as an artiste and how.

Anushka Sen gives her fans a sneak-peek into her gym diaries:

Whenever Anushka Sen shares new and engaging content on her social media handle to entertain her fans, netizens love it and can’t keep calm for real. Uer social media content is always a nice blend of fashion, comedy and lifestyle content and well, that’s what is extremely pleasing to the eyes and how. No matter how busy she is in her daily life, she always takes out time for gym. Well, this time, the beautiful diva has shared a cute and adorable selfie of herself inside her car where she gives an important update about her gym plans. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as professional space is concerned, Anushka Sen will next be seen in a South Korean project titled 'Asia'. She has already completed the first schedule of the same and we are looking forward to it.