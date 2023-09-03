Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen is a renowned diva in the town. The travel enthusiast can't get over the vacation vibes from her last month's travel dairies. Check out the video below

Anushka Sen is a wanderlust. She often takes time off to travel to beautiful places across the globe. Last mast was a treat for her as it was her birthday month, and all she did was enjoy nature in different places in different countries. To treat her fans, she shared pictures, videos, and updates from her vacation.

Anushka Sen’s Vacation Vibes

Sharing the throwback glimpse from her vacations last month, Anushka treats her fans with a sneak peek into her throwback vacation with her parents. In the shared, the actress gives a glimpse of beautiful places she has been to on her vacation. From witnessing the iconic “Hollywood” symbol to embracing nature in Niagara Falls, the visuals give us clear details about her fun-filled vacation.

Along with the vacation, one thing that Anushka Sen enjoyed, and her fans too, is her unique and sartorial fashion choices. In the caption, she wrote, “Living life one moment at a time.”

Indeed, life is short, so you should enjoy every moment you have in your hand rather than miss out on the time to whine. Anushka Sen, at a very young age, carved her niche in the industry and ruled over our hearts with her performance.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s vacation vibes in the throwback video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.