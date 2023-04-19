Anushka Sen is one of the most admired and desirable beauties that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The last few years in particular have been phenomenal for Anushka and well, that’s why, come what may, her loyal legion of supporters always shower her with unconditional amount of love and affection and for all the good reasons. Her social media game is lit and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever Anushka Sen shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on social media netizens truly love it and can’t keep calm seeing her sensuality game for real. Her vogue game and oomph quotient is always at its peak and well, that’s why, we genuinely love all of it coming from her end all the time.

Check out how Anushka Sen is winning hearta with her no-makeup look:

One of the most attractive and positive qualities about Anushka Sen has to be the fact that come what may, Anushka Sen is very secured as an artiste. Her fan following and efforts truly know no limits and that’s why, she doesn’t even shy away from showing her unfiltered, no-makeup look to one and all. Well, this time as well, on her Instagram story, she managed to do the same and well, we are truly in awe of her. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

