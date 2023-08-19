Anushka Sen Flaunts Curves In Preppy Tube Top And Denim Shorts

It seems Anushka Sen‘s vacation vibes are no longer going to end anytime soon. She is enjoying her vacations in the USA, and the glamourous city is no stranger to celebrities flaunting their fashionable flair. The diva has always upped her style game. Recently, the diva embraced her quintessential denim trend in preppy style.

Anushka Sen’s Preppy Denim Style

In the images, Anushka Sen wore a white tube top with shoulder and denim shorts. She showcased her stunning style on the streets of America. Sporting a head-turning lol, the diva rocked her casual style with a messy open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, and bold lips. She adds color to her look with the tangerine sling bag. Her huge glasses add to her stunning personality.

What’s more! Her striking poses throughout the photos left fans gushing. She flaunted her picturesque figure and curves in the casual couture. Her mesmerizing snaps and jaw-dropping looks undoubtedly kept us drooling over her glam. Her quirkiness in the pictures shows her real-life fun and entertainment.

Anushka Sen is having fun on her vacation, which started with her New York City birthday. Ever since then, she has treated her fans with her vacation dairies in beautiful and luxurious places across America. Earlier, she enjoyed a beautiful time with nature in Niagara Falls.

