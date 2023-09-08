Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen is a social media star. In the latest pictures, the diva flaunts her 'gym girl' vibes in a mirror selfie. Check out the lovestruck reactions of the fans.

The social media sensation, Anushka Sen, never misses a moment to get her fans amazed by her stunning appearance. Be it her ethnic elegance or chic western style, her styling sense always grabs our attention. However, the fitness freak diva flaunts her ‘gym girl’ vibes in the latest pictures.

Anushka Sen’s Perfect Gym Girl Vibes

The actress, taking to her Instagram, shared a series of mirror selfies showcasing her jaw-dropping curves. She can be seen wearing a black halter-neck crop top paired with white shorts. Completing her ‘Gym Gurl’ look, she donned grey socks and a comfy flip-flop.

Anushka, in the ‘gym girl’ look, gives her fans a sneak peek into her picturesque figure. Her curvy midriff and toned body are proof of her dedicated workout. With the background visuals, it seems Anushka Sen is at home. She does not need to go to the gym to be fit; rather, a perfect exercise time at home can also help her to be a better version of herself physically.

Throughout the selfie pictures, the Balveer actress flaunted her midriff, toned legs, and buttocks. Her quirky shades and cute pout undoubtedly caught our attention.

While fans couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning pictures. A user wrote, “you are my crush anushka love you.” The other said, “Your super cutie person in the World.” “İ love you Anushka,” commented the third.

