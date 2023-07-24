ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen Flaunts Vintage Glam In Polka Dots Saree; Check Out

Anushka Sen is a charismatic beauty in the Telly world. The actress treats her fans with her vintage glam in polka dots saree in the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 07:30:30
The sensational Anushka Sen is a renowned name in the entertainment world. Other than her acting skill, she is known for her style and social media presence. Take the vintage fashion game to another level in the polka dots saree in the latest Instagram pictures. Here check out.

Anushka Sen’s Vintage Glam

In the latest shared pictures, the 20-year-old wore a black satin silk polka dots saree paired with a multi-color floral embroidered slip blouse. The actress looked gorgeous with her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and winged eyeliner rounded her look. At the same time, her oxidized jhumkas added to her desi glam.

Anushka served vintage glam in the polka dots saree from the 90s. She flaunted her picturesque figure throughout her photos. Her gorgeousness made her fans glued to the screen. She captioned her post with a black heart.

Also, Anushka shared beautiful pictures in her saree style a couple of weeks ago. The diva is an epitome of beauty and ethnicity with her sartorial fashion. You can slay your looks like the diva in these pictures. The diva enjoys a huge fandom on her social media handle and keeps her fans engaged with her. She is a queen of hearts.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s new vintage glam? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

