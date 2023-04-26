Anushka Sen is 'daydreaming' about someone special, what's happening

A throwback picturesque moment of Anushka Sen is winning us over, check out pictures below.

Anushka Sen doesn’t fall behind in astounding her fans with her amusing and mesmerising pictures and decks on social media. She is a rising social media user with over 39 million followers on her Instagram profile. All thanks to her regular engaging posts and pictures that she drops on her social media handle. And here’s this one time when Anushka Sen wowed us with her ‘daydreaming’ moment. Check below

Anushka Sen daydreaming

The Baal Veer actress is an active social media user. She often keeps her fans enticed with her everyday posts and pictures on social media. Whether it’s to stun her admirers with her fashion posts or updates about her upcoming work, Sen never fails to keep her fans hooked to her profile.

Owing to that, here’s when Anushka Sen shared a picturesque moment on her Instagram, asserting that she was daydreaming. In the picture, we can see Sen wearing a stunning three-layered flared dress. The pastel hues looked all on point, which she teamed with her sleek straight ponytail, minimal makeup look and a stylish pair of strappy heels.

The beautiful sky in red looks divine in the backdrop. Sharing the moment, Anushka wrote, “So I’m daydreamin’ With my chin in the palm of my hands About you 🎀” (a song by Ariana Grande)

Here take a look-

Work Front

Anushka Sen has come a long way as an actress. With her spectacular acting chops on the screen, the actress made a niche of herself as an actor over the years. However, she was marked as the household name after she appeared in the show Baal Veer. Later to that, she went on to act in other popular television shows too. She also got featured in countless music videos, making hurls digitally. She earlier participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.