Anushka Sen keeps it retroish in leopard print crop shirt and denim jeans

Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer actress shines in a stylish leopard print crop shirt that she teamed with denim jeans. We are in absolute awe, check out pictures below

Anushka Sen, the young and vibrant star, has been turning heads and setting trends with her impeccable fashion choices and innate sense of style. With a combination of elegance, experimentation, and confidence, she has emerged as a fashion icon, leaving a lasting impression on the glam fashion scene.

Her ability to effortlessly transition from glamorous and chic ensembles to edgy and experimental outfits. She fearlessly experiments with bold colors, unconventional silhouettes, and unique accessories, demonstrating her penchant for taking fashion risks. Her fashion choices reflect her free-spirited and youthful energy, making her a trendsetter among her peers.

Anushka Sen turns retro in stylish avatar

In the pictures that the Baal Veer actress shared on her social media handle, we can see her all gorgeous wearing a sheer leopard printed crop shirt. The actress completed the look with high-waisted denim jeans. The diva completed the look with her long sleek hair and rounded it off with retro black shades. She amped it up with a pair of white sneakers.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “vibe of the week”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Anushka has come a long way ever since her portrayal in Baal Veer. The show gave her overnight fame, and she became a household name after her amazing work on the screen. She later got featured in other popular tv shows that earned her immense love from the netizens. She recently bagged two back-to-back Korean projects. Apart from that, her music videos also have been massive hits and are popular amongst her fans.