Anushka Sen melts internet in latest photodump, get eyewear fashion inspiration

Anushka Sen keeps it nerdy and simple in her latest photodump, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Apr,2023 06:45:29
Anushka Sen melts internet in latest photodump, get eyewear fashion inspiration

Anushka Sen keeps her casual fashion game on check with her latest photodump on social media. The diva could be seen in her stylish black shirt dress that she donned while getting clicked in her best moods. Scroll down beneath to check on her stunning cheeky looks in the black outfit-

Anushka Sen’s nerdy fashion looks

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sen in her best moods ever. She can be seen in a stylish black shirt dress. She completed the look with black nerdy glasses. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. She ditched her makeup for the look.

We see Anushka in different moods in the pictures. In one we see her laughing her heart out, in another she poses all sensuous. However, her grace remains constant in all the slides.

Check out below-

Work Front

Shining all bright with her amazing work folio in the show Baal Veer, Anushka Sen came a long way ever since. The actress earned immense love and adoration from the netizens. She went on to work in other popular tv shows post Baal Veer. She made an evident impression with her work on the screen, after she got featured in countless other OTT series and music videos too.

As of now, she is a rising star on social media. She owns a whopping amount of 39.2 million followers on her Instagram handle. All thanks to her amazing fashion decks of all time.

What are your thoughts on the above style file by Anushka Sen? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

