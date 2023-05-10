ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen returns home late night at 2AM, enjoys yummy fruits

Anushka Sen is one of the most charming and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry at present. See the latest action that's happy at her end and well, we bet you will simply love it. Read this article for more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 07:55:37
Anushka Sen returns home late night at 2AM, enjoys yummy fruits

Anushka Sen is one of the most charming and droolworthy divas and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly why, whenever she shares new content on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and real sense of the term. Her fans and admirers always shower her with unconditional amount of love and affection in the best ways possible and well, no wonder, we love to see all of it and appreciate her for the same.

Check out the latest that influencer Anushka Sen is busy doing at her end:

Whenever Anushka Sen shares droolworthy and scintillating photos, videos and Instagram reel, it inspires the young gen-Z crowd to take up digital arts and content creation as a full-time profession in life. Well, that’s exactly why, come what may, she always shares important updates from her end to ensure things go smooth for her. Well, this time, Anushka Sen has shared interesting snaps of herself. From returning home late at 2AM at night to also enjoying fruits early in the morning, we see her do it all. Well, do you all want to check it out? Here you go –

Anushka Sen returns home late night at 2AM, enjoys yummy fruits 805586

Anushka Sen returns home late night at 2AM, enjoys yummy fruits 805587

Work Front:

Anushka Sen will next be seen in the South Korean project titled Asia for which she’s already completed the first schedule. We are super excited. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
From makeup diaries to Bengali traditional fish curry: Anushka Sen's weekend plans in a nutshell
From makeup diaries to Bengali traditional fish curry: Anushka Sen's weekend plans in a nutshell
Anushka Sen complains about ‘sticky-icky’ summer skin, and we couldn’t agree more
Anushka Sen complains about ‘sticky-icky’ summer skin, and we couldn’t agree more
Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are 'lift mirror selfie' experts, learn new hacks
Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are 'lift mirror selfie' experts, learn new hacks
Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic chiseled physique, gets 'super like' from Anushka Sen
Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic chiseled physique, gets 'super like' from Anushka Sen
Anushka Sen drops adorable family snap, (see celebration moment)
Anushka Sen drops adorable family snap, (see celebration moment)
In Pics: Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day
In Pics: Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day
Latest Stories
Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in latest photo series, Malavika Mohanan loves it
Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in latest photo series, Malavika Mohanan loves it
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's moment of 'khushi' ahead of 'Kushi'
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's moment of 'khushi' ahead of 'Kushi'
Rakul Preet Singh's special message for Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi (read here)
Rakul Preet Singh's special message for Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi (read here)
Birthday Special: What does Aamir Khan feel about Sai Pallavi?
Birthday Special: What does Aamir Khan feel about Sai Pallavi?
Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle
Shubman Gill is quintessential new model in town, tries new hairstyle
Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song
Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song
Read Latest News