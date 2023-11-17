Anushka Sen turns muse in purple music gotta work salwar suit [Photos]

Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer actress, emerges as a muse once again, and this time donning the Purple Music Gotta Work Salwar Suit with unparalleled grace. Priced at a modest 5100, this ensemble is not merely an outfit; it’s timeless piece. Crafted from luxurious Muslin fabric, the kurta boasts intricate gotta work detailing that weaves a story of regality and elegance. Anushka creates a sartorial masterpiece in this ‘purple haze.’ And here we have decoded her look for the day.

A closer look at her ethnic look

Crafted from Muslin fabric, the kurta takes centre stage with exquisite gotta work detailing. The intricate patterns add a touch of regality to the outfit, elevating it beyond the ordinary. The choice of Muslin fabric ensures a comfortable drape and adds a subtle sheen that catches the eye.

Complementing the kurta are Muslin fabric pants that seamlessly flow with the ensemble, creating a cohesive and graceful silhouette. The choice of fabric enhances the overall aesthetic and ensures ease of movement, making it a versatile outfit for various occasions.

To add a whimsical touch, the ensemble is completed with an Organza dupatta, providing a delicate and sheer layer that enhances the ensemble’s charm. With its ethereal quality, the dupatta adds a hint of romance to the overall look, making it perfect for both daytime and evening events.

Anushka’s makeup wins it

Anushka Sen, known for her unique fashion sense, effortlessly carries the look with kohled, engrossed eyes, creating a dramatic and captivating effect. The bold choice of makeup, including pink glossy lips, adds a modern twist to the traditional ensemble.

Accessories play a crucial role in completing any look, and Anushka Sen does it with finesse. She adorns herself with a pair of gorgeous jhumkas that accentuate the regal undertones of the outfit. Stylish oxidized bangles add a trendy element, creating a perfect fusion of tradition and trend.

To finish off the look, Anushka opts for a small black bindi, adding a subtle yet impactful detail. The bindi not only enhances her facial features but also pays homage to the cultural roots embedded in the ensemble.

Are you in awe already? Because we are! Let us know in the comments below.