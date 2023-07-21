ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen's Fun Selfie With Team Is Adorable; See Here

Anushka Sen is one of the coolest stars. The diva values the hard work of everyone. And here's how she praises her team will a fun selfie in the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jul,2023 03:00:30
The child actress Anushka Sen has become a diva now. She is one of the most loved and talented personalities. In comparison, her social media presence keeps her at the top buzz. She is very humble, kind, and grounded in her real life. She values work and others’ efforts. Here check out how she appreciates her team with a fun selfie with them.

Anushka Sen Fun Selfie With Team

The actress shared a selfie picture on her Instagram story. In the picture below, she wore a casual black t-shirt and posed with her team, who helped her give her best at work. In the picture, she smiled wholeheartedly with her team, and everyone looked happy and cheerful. She is an inspiration for the young generation. In the text, she wrote, “Team (with a white heart).”

Anushka Sen started her journey as a child actress and worked in many famous shows. In contrast, her performance in Balveer gathered her massive fandom. On the other hand, she has become a social media influencer and keeps her fans engaged with her through her regular posts and updates. She has also appeared in an ad with the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni in Orient fans.

