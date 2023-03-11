The Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen is glowing and growing with utmost amazing charm. No denying to it. The actress is an avid Instagrammer and has time and again stunned her fans with her spectacular fashion roll ups on social media. She owns a huge number of fan following on her profile, and has never failed to give us goals with her work.

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sen wearing a beautiful sleeveless pink tank top. The top featured amazing graphic work in the front. She completed the look with white joggers. Sen rounded it off with sleek straight hair, a gorgeous white framed black shade to complete the look. The actress pulled it off with utmost swag with Christian Dior white sneakers. Sitting in laze and with cosy pose, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Check out pictures here-

Sharing the pictures, Sen wrote, “new day, new beginnings 🦦🫶”

A user taking note wrote, “Please come back in balveer 3”

Another wrote, “Always loved your outfits ❤️”

Anushka Sen became a household name soon after she got her role in Baal Veer. She left the audience amazed with her spectacular work over the years. The actress has now gone with flying colours making her fans proud with her pivotal roles bag in K-dramas. The actress takes immense interest in K-pop genres. And with the rise of the same globally, Anushka’s milestone of getting involved in the similar pathway makes everything better!

