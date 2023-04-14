Anushka Sen has never failed to astound us with her stylefiles. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a set of pictures from the comfort of her home, looking all grand in her retroish deck ups. She went sunkissed in the pictures. The golden hour suits her well. Scroll down beneath to check out the pictures:

Anushka Sen shares summer special moments

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on her Instagram. She looked all stunner in her candid wear. She wore a stylish white top with casual pants. She completed the look with her long wavy hair and retro vibed cat-eye shades.

Anushka Sen has a modern, versatile, and youthful sense of style. She frequently wears garish, eccentric clothing to reflect her outspoken personality. She enjoys experimenting with various looks and fashion choices, from stylish western wear to conventional ethnic attire.

Many young girls look up to Anushka Sen’s sense of style, and she has even started her own clothing brand called “Anushka Sen Closet,” where she gives her fans the chance to purchase the same outfits that she sports in her videos and pictures.

Work Front

Anushka Sen is known for her portrayal as Meher Dagli in the show Baal Veer. The actress later to that worked in other popular shows too. She recently made her fans proud with her roles in popular K-dramas. She was earlier in Seoul, all busy with her K-drama projects. She earlier participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi.