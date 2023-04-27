Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen reveals the ‘love’ of her life

Anushka Sen’s love is ‘islands’, check out pictures below to see how she adores the turquoise

Anushka Sen is currently giving us travel goals. The actress has is a true traveller at heart. The diva has time and again given us glimpses from his travel diaries, and here the actor has shared some more the row, looking absolutely spectacular in classy summer vibed attire, as she strolls around the islands. Check out below-

Anushka Sen’s love for islands

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a photodump from her trip to an exotic island with her family. The actress shared some stunningly grand moments on her Instagram handle, where we can see her all gorgeous in her floral attire.

In the pictures, we can see Sen wearing an one-shoulder orange floral crop top. She completed the look with high-waisted white shorts. She rounded it off with her long blonde highlights. For makeup, she decked it up with pink lips, a pair of gorgeous hoop earrings and stunning blue tinted shades.

Here take a look-

She went to share pictures of her parents too in the photodump. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I love Islands”

Work Front

Anushka started her acting career as a child artist in the television series “Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli” in 2009. She gained popularity with her role as Meher in the children’s series “Baal Veer” in 2012. She has also appeared in shows like “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev,” “Internet Wala Love,” and “Jhansi Ki Rani.”

In 2020, Anushka made her digital debut with the web series “Crashh,” which premiered on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. She also participated in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” in 2021.