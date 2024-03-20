Barun Sobti, “Looking Forward To The Next 15 Years”

Barun Sobti has just completed fifteen years of acting. His new series Amazon MiniTV’s Rakshak India’s Brave has fetched him fresh laurels.

Barun is happy with his career so far. “I am grateful for each and every moment of it, the highs and lows, the struggles and the hard work. Look forward to the next 15 years. I chose Rakshak for the story, the conviction of the creators. And I genuinely believe this is a story that should be told. It was not a difficult decision.

He feels the digital platform has opened new vistas. “There is an immense amount of diversity in the type of stories that OTTs have enabled and the type of creators, actors it has enabled.”

Playing a real-life soldier in Rakshak was a novel experience for Barun. “It was interesting, in a lot of ways, as well as challenging, as I was portraying a real person. I had to read about Subedar Sombir ji’s life, understand the kind of man he was. It was very important for me to understand such a man, who would happily lay down his life for the nation to be able to do justice to my character.”

The role was not just emotionally challenging to Barun. “Physically as well, it was a challenge as there was extreme temperatures where we were shooting and a lot of training was required from my end to fit into the role of a soldier. But all in all, it was an enriching experience.”

Barun would love to be in Hindi films if the right role comes along. “There are numerous talented people in the industry who are doing some great work. I personally admire a lot of them. Obviously, personally we all have certain type of content we all resonate with and when I find such projects that I resonate with, I try my best to associate with them, irrespective of the form.”

He is kicked about his forthcoming projects. “There are a couple of interesting projects. I am currently shooting for a lighthearted show called Raat Jawan Hai. It is a very well-written show about three childhood friends. Looking forward to that, and a couple of interesting conversations over projects that are happening.”