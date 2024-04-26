Vacation Vibes: Barun Sobti Enjoys Goa Bliss with Wife Pashmeen and Daughter Sifat, Creating Beautiful Memories!

Barun Sobti, the Indian television heartthrob who captivated us with his iconic depiction of the enigmatic business tycoon Arnav in the beloved drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, has won hearts once more. This time, it’s not on film but on Instagram, where he recently uploaded a heartwarming photo from his family vacation in Goa. Check out his appearance with his family.

Barun Sobti’s Family Vacation in Goa-

In the Instagram story, Barun Sobti exudes casual yet stylish vibes in a brown t-shirt and blue jeans. The outfit features a relaxed fit t-shirt with a round neckline, a half-sleeved blue printed waistline t-shirt, and paired with blue jeans. In the picture, the actor stands holding a beer bottle and a filled glass, showcasing his beautiful smile while gazing at the camera.

In the second picture, he took a picture from the back as she donned a cute blue and pink printed swimsuit and a cute printed hat. In the third picture, he captures colorful fish and captions the picture, “Someone’s having fun.” In the last appearance, the picture shows the mother-daughter bond as they look at the fish lake and get captured in a candid pose.

Did you like seeing Barun Sobti’s Goa vacation fun-filled appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.