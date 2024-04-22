Television | Snippets

Style Wars: Barun Sobti’s Casual Hoodie vs. Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Formal Suit, Which Outfit Captures Your Vote?

Television actors Barun Sobti and Dheeraj Dhoopar are true fashion slayers. The actors came together for a style battle as Barun Sobti in casual hoodie and Dheeraj Dhoopar in formal suit.

Author: Srushti Gharat
Let’s explore the fascinating realm of menswear fashion alongside actors Barun Sobti and Dheeraj Dhoopar! These guys advise everyone, regardless of your outfit taste, from stylish formal suits to simply wanting to look good. Let’s examine the fashion narratives of Barun Sobti and Dheeraj Dhoopar and get inspired for our stylish outfits!

Barun Sobti And Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Fashion Showdown-

Barun Sobti in Casual Hoodie

Barun Sobti exudes effortless cool in his casual light purple hoodie. The round neckline and hood cap add a laid-back vibe to his look, and the ruched sleeves add a touch of detail and style, elevating the hoodie from basic to stylish. The hoodie’s front pocket adds functionality and enhances the overall aesthetic, giving it a modern and urban edge. Barun’s choice of light purple adds a pop of color to his ensemble, adding interest and vibrancy to his outfit.

Barun’s hair is styled casually, adding to the relaxed vibe of his overall appearance. His neatly trimmed beard and black sunglasses add a touch of sophistication to his appearance while maintaining a youthful and approachable vibe.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Formal Suit-

Dheeraj Dhoopar exudes sophistication and style in his formal white suit set. He opts for a sleek black T-shirt that adds a contemporary twist to his look. Layered over the T-shirt is a crisp white vest with a lapel collar, adding a touch of elegance and refinement to the ensemble. The suit features a tailored fit, full sleeves and paired with straight pants, the suit exudes a polished and professional demeanour.

Dheeraj’s hair is impeccably styled, with a sleek combed hairstyle reflecting a classic yet contemporary aesthetic. His grooming appearance is equally refined, with a trimmed beard face that highlights his sharp facial features. She rounded off her look with black-shaded sunglasses, a silver wristwatch, and black shoes.

Which look will you rate 10 out of 10? Let us know your views in the comment box below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.

