Bong beauty Anushka Sen recreates ‘What Jhumka’ in preppy black polka dot saree, watch

In a captivating fashion moment, the stunning Anushka Sen, known for her enchanting presence, mesmerized fans as she recreated the popular song ‘What Jhumka’ in a preppy black polka dot saree. The song belongs to the highly anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” starring the dynamic duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Currently, ‘What Jhumka’ is creating waves throughout the country, captivating audiences with its charm.

The song serves as a delightful recreation of the iconic track ‘Jhumka Gira Re,’ but with a refreshing twist. While the magic of the song lies in the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh, it deviates from the original by not including the lyrics of the iconic song. Instead, it captures the essence and nuances, infusing it with a renewed energy that has resonated with listeners.

Anushka Sen wins over the internet with her ‘What Jhumka’ version

Anushka Sen’s graceful rendition of ‘What Jhumka’ in a chic black polka dot saree adds a touch of elegance and style to the performance. With her charm and talent, she brings the song to life, captivating audiences with her captivating presence. The diva teamed the saree with a stylish sleeveless blouse, thick filled-in eyebrows, beautiful kohled eyes and gorgeous jhumkas to round it off. Check out below-

As anticipation for “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” continues to build, the release of the song ‘What Jhumka’ has further heightened the excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release to witness the magic created by the incredible cast and the refreshing twist in this iconic song recreation.