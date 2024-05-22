Chirag Thakkar talks about playing the unheard version of Ravan in Anirvan: The Odyssey of Ravana

Actor Chirag Thakkar is happy and satisfied about the opportunity he got recently, to play the role of Dashgreev, also known as Ravan in the series Anirvan: The Odyssey of Ravana. This unheard tale of Ravan directed by Shiv Dharmaraj Mane, has been appreciated for its unique story-telling and content.

Says Chirag, “My experience of playing Ravan in Anirvan: The Odyssey of Ravana was amazing. As an actor, I wanted to do something different. The impression that people have about Ravan, is that he had 10 faces and kidnapped Sita. But there’s a lot more to it. Not only the story, but the character of Ravan is something that people have not seen at all. It was a wonderful opportunity, bringing to light these nuances.”

Talking about the challenges, he says, “The real challenge was to justify the character itself. The makers wanted it to be very real. The story is based in 5000 BC when people did not have the six-pack abs. I had to play with my eyes. I had to be very real in my approach as a performer.”

On the response, he has to say this, “The acceptance coming from fans is a success for us. The makers had done beautiful research about the character. When I personally researched after bagging the role, I figured that the character of Dashgreev was completely different from Ravan. Dashgreev was devoid of power. As we shot, we got to know new things about Raavan every day.”

“Anirvan is a journey that will give the viewers a detailed depth into what Dashgreev was. I like to challenge the actor within me. I am glad that I got this role. I am choosy when it comes to choosing my roles. Acting is a passion for me; I want to enjoy my work. Post Anirvan, I have got some offers. I will reveal it at the right time,” he concludes.