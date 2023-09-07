Digital | Celebrities

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub shared his excitement about the project Haddi and couldn't contain his admiration for his co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Versatile actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub delved into his upcoming movie ‘Haddi,’ his thoughts on co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and his career-defining moments in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz. With a career spanning over a decade, Zeeshan Ayyub has proven his mettle in the film industry, and ‘Haddi’ on ZEE5 is the latest milestone in his illustrious journey.

‘Haddi,’ the much-anticipated movie on ZEE5, has already generated significant buzz. Zeeshan Ayyub shared his excitement about the project and couldn’t contain his admiration for his co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. When asked about his reaction upon seeing Nawazuddin as the character Harika, Zeeshan couldn’t help but gush about the transformation. He said, “When I saw Nawaz bhai as Harika for the first time, I was not able to recognize him.”

Discussing pivotal moments in his career, Zeeshan acknowledged the significance of the series ‘Scoop.’ He reminisced, “Scoop was indeed a turning point in my life.” As an actor who has consistently surprised and delighted audiences with his diverse roles, Zeeshan expressed his desire to take on a new challenge. He revealed his wish to step into the shoes of an antagonist in his future projects. Watch the video below!

Set against the backdrop of modern ruins in the NCR, the movie delves into the life of Haddi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a rookie transgender, who comes from Allahbad to Delhi, to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal food chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster-turned-politician.