Exclusive: People will see that Armaan loves both his wives the same way: Kritika Malik on her entry in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house will have a family setup with three contestants from one family entering the show. YouTuber Armaan Malik will be in the house along with his two wives – Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Kritika Malik before she entered the house. You can read it here.

How will the Malik family perform inside the house?

We will stay in the Bigg Boss house just like we stay in our house. There will be only love between us. People will get to see that there are no discriminations in the way Armaan loves both his wives.

As a family, what do you think is your strength?

We have the courage to stand up and give back together. We will not sit and listen to what people say.

How will Kritika and Payal stay inside the house?

We will be the same ‘us’. We want to love the journey.

What are your expectations from the show?

We have got such a big platform to showcase ourselves. We want the support of the public.

Were you ever apprehensive about your kids living alone without you three?

We have our mummies handling the house. Also, we have 30 people in the house. Yes, I am emotional as my kid is just 1 year old. But I am trying to hold on to my emotions.

If Armaan comes across a situation to save one of his wives in the show, who do you think you will choose to save?

I believe that Armaan will save the person playing better inside the house. It will be logical to save the person who is playing well, it can be either me or Payal.