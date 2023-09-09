Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur is basking in glory for her performance in her debut film Teku Weds Sheru, released on Amazon Prime Video. Amidst the success of her film, she planned vacations in different places across the globe. Recently, she shared a series of posts from her Paris vacations, giving us a glimpse of her fun time there. Look at her amazing time, from sipping coffee to surfing the street in Paris.

Avneet started her Paris vacation by visiting the famous Laduree macaroons. She also enjoyed sipping the coffee. Her casual style with HM outfit, Fendi bag, and Converse shoes exudes a comfy vibe. In the other post, she gives a sneak peek into the place she is staying while she is in Paris. In addition, her happy face and floral dress caught our attention.

Avneet Kaur had amazing fun with food in the luxurious hotel on her dinner date. Her glamorous pose in a black dress is soaring hotness. If you are in Paris, hopping on pizza is important—a simple tourist day in Paris. Also flaunting power dressing and her picturesque glam in front of the historic monument Arc De Triomphe, Champs Elysees.

Nature is the healer, and when you are overseas, witnessing the beauty of nature is a must. Avneet had a great time in Jardin Du Luxembourg with the beautiful flowers and greenery. Some pop dinner time in Paris with her sensuality-raising beige couture.

