Digital | Celebrities

Good Times: Mouni Roy finds her ‘life’ precious in Italy

Mouni Roy is having her good times in Italy as of now. The actress is there with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Ever since she’s been to Italy, the actress has been sharing stunning moments from the place

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 08:36:02
Actress Mouni Roy, known for her active presence on social media, generously grants her fans a peek into her personal life, keeping them abreast of her latest adventures. In a recent escapade, the talented artist embarked on a delightful sojourn to Italy alongside her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and a group of close friends. Mouni thoughtfully shared captivating glimpses from their picturesque journey, allowing her ardent followers to vicariously experience the joyous moments she cherishes.

Mouni Roy’s candid moments from Italy

In the pictures we can see Roy wearing a stunning white ruffled sleeves white crop top. The actress completed the look with a bi-colour blue and white mini skirt. The diva clubbed the look with her long wavy hair, kohled eyes and nude lips.

Check out-

Work Front

Mouni Roy, a multifaceted talent, began her illustrious career in the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, marking her debut in the world of television. The actress garnered immense popularity with her lead role in the supernatural drama series ‘Naagin’. Subsequently, Mouni made her foray into Bollywood with the sports drama film ‘Gold’, sharing the screen with the charismatic Akshay Kumar in 2018.

Following her captivating performance in Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated project ‘Brahmastra’, in which she co-starred alongside Bollywood stalwarts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy is all set to grace the silver screen once again. She will be seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh. With her impressive acting chops and magnetic persona, Mouni is sure to capture the hearts of audiences once again.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

