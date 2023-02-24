Arista Mehta the young and talented actress seems to have come of age in her latest portrayal in Banijay Asia’s presently streaming web series The Night Manager. The series starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor along with a stellar cast is presently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and is garnering positive reviews.

Arista is yet another example of an actress striving hard to achieve bigger goals. After being part of TV shows like Baalveer 2, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arista is now eyeing challenging roles in films and OTT platforms.

The Night Manager, we can say, is a good beginning for her. Playing the role of the 14-years old Safina, whose unfortunate death works as a catalyst to the entire plot drama, Arista has evolved as a performer.

Says Arista, “I have been receiving a superb response to my character in The Night Manager. I did not expect it to be so grand. I knew it was something big, but did not expect it to reach this big a level. My dad and mom have loved this role a lot. My mom started crying in the premiere when she saw the final scene. This is the first time that my dad has been happy with the work that I have done. I have got a lot of calls, DMs and messages. I am happy and grateful.”

Talking about the shoot experience with Aditya Roy Kapur, Arista explains, “It was an amazing experience. He is a very chilled person. Initially, I was scared of taking too many retakes. I call him Adi, he was very patient with me. He made sure that I was comfortable. He was so nice to everyone on the set. Being around him was fun.”

“Safina is a big reason why Shaan takes the steps that he takes. But there are many layers in the story which will unfold eventually in the further episodes. As of now, Safina is one of the major reason for Shaan seeking justice. I cannot talk much about it right now, you should watch it,” she adds.

The potboiler plot of The Night Manager has presently aired 4 episodes, with its next part due for streaming in June this year.

Talking about her journey, Arista explains, “I started acting about five years ago. Doing a daily soap is way harder than doing web or films or commercials. You shoot there for 28 days a month. But you learn so much when you shoot for TV. It does help you grow as a performer. I have learnt a lot from TV, but moving forward, I am leaning more towards the web and movies. I have always wanted to be there.”

Ask her about the difference of shooting for TV and web, the actress avers, “TV’s biz will go on for a longer time. It is the time that matters on TV. Also the fact, that you need to deliver fast for TV shows. You can take your sweet time in web or movies. TV is much harder than web, if you ask me. As I said, it has given me a good learning for my future.”

On the kind of roles that she loves, Arita says, “Something that I enjoy doing are the scenes where I like to speak a lot. Interactions and movements in scenes are what I really enjoy.”

Best of luck, Arista!!