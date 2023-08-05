I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and sisterhood, renowned Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has come forward to extend her unwavering support to Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani. In a recent interview, Akshara expressed her immense pride in Manisha’s journey on the show and shared her admiration for the young star.

“I am only watching the show for Manisha. She is my little sister, and she is doing really well inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. She dares to put her opinions forth and always takes a stand for herself. She always stays true to her emotions and wears her heart on her sleeve. She would never hesitate to speak her mind,” Akshara said, with a smile reflecting her deep affection for Manisha.

Manisha Rani, a vibrant and spirited contestant, has quickly established herself as the Entertainment Queen of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Her vivacious personality and infectious energy have garnered her a loyal fan following, both within the house and outside in the real world. Her candidness, genuine nature, and unapologetic approach to life have captivated viewers.

With Akshara Singh’s endorsement, Manisha’s fans are more enthusiastic than ever, rallying behind their beloved contestant to emerge victorious and lift the coveted Bigg Boss OTT trophy. The outpouring of love and support from her fans serves as a testament to the impact she has made on the show and in their hearts.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.