I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh expressed her immense pride in Manisha Rani's journey on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 show and shared her admiration for the young star.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 14:49:12
In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and sisterhood, renowned Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has come forward to extend her unwavering support to Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani. In a recent interview, Akshara expressed her immense pride in Manisha’s journey on the show and shared her admiration for the young star.

“I am only watching the show for Manisha. She is my little sister, and she is doing really well inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. She dares to put her opinions forth and always takes a stand for herself. She always stays true to her emotions and wears her heart on her sleeve. She would never hesitate to speak her mind,” Akshara said, with a smile reflecting her deep affection for Manisha.

Manisha Rani, a vibrant and spirited contestant, has quickly established herself as the Entertainment Queen of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Her vivacious personality and infectious energy have garnered her a loyal fan following, both within the house and outside in the real world. Her candidness, genuine nature, and unapologetic approach to life have captivated viewers.

With Akshara Singh’s endorsement, Manisha’s fans are more enthusiastic than ever, rallying behind their beloved contestant to emerge victorious and lift the coveted Bigg Boss OTT trophy. The outpouring of love and support from her fans serves as a testament to the impact she has made on the show and in their hearts.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

