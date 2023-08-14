ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Aug,2023 09:15:42
In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842657

Los Angeles is no stranger to celebrities flaunting their fashionable flair, and Anushka Sen just upped the style game! The talented actress recently graced her Instagram feed with a stunning series of pictures that left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. Embracing the quintessential denim trend, Anushka showcased her impeccable sense of style in the City of Angels. Sporting a head-turning look, Anushka Sen rocked a chic denim jacket effortlessly layered over a casual grey camisole, exuding relaxed yet ultra-chic vibes. But that’s not all – her sartorial adventure continued with a pair of trendy denim jeans that added an extra dose of cool to her ensemble. With her sleek locks flowing freely, she embodied the epitome of effortless charm.

What’s more, Anushka’s fashion statement was sealed with a touch of luxury as she strutted around with a stylish handbag from the renowned brand Versace. The combination of high-end elegance and casual denim made for a winning combination that truly showcased Anushka’s versatile style.

Here take a look-

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842648

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842649

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842650

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842651

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842652

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842653

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842654

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842655

In Pics: Anushka Sen turns denim diva During LA sojourn 842656

In her characteristic playful manner, Anushka Sen captioned the post, “Denim days in LA,” giving her followers a glimpse into her chic escapades in the glamorous city. Her Instagram update not only sent her fans into a frenzy but also cemented her status as a true fashion maven, setting new trends wherever she goes.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

