Inside Anushka Sen’s night time routine

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram stories to share candid night time selfies, looking all adorable in her pink striped night suit. The pictures are leaving us all awe of Sen, check out below

Nothing keeps Anushka Sen away from her skincare regime. Even though her thumping busy shooting schedule keeps her occupied all the time, but the young actress knows the importance of skincare. And here she has shared some sneak peek from her night time routine.

Anushka Sen shares candid night time selfies

The Baal Veer actress took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of pictures. The diva looked stunning in her striped pink pantsuit. The diva completed the look with her long straight hair. She clicked the adorable mirror selfies with iPhone camera while clubbing the look with her stylish nerdy glasses. What’s more, the bright pink pantsuit looked all edgy and cute.

About Baal Veer

“Baal Veer” is a popular Indian television show that has captivated audiences of all ages with its enchanting storyline and magical adventures. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the series follows the life of a young superhero named Baal Veer, played by various child actors over the show’s multiple seasons. The show revolves around the concept of good versus evil, where Baal Veer, with his extraordinary superpowers, battles a range of wicked creatures and villains to protect the innocent and maintain peace in both the human world and the fairy realm.

Importance of Night Time Skincare

In the chaos of modern life, the significance of a structured night-time routine often goes overlooked. Yet, its importance cannot be underestimated, as it holds the power to transform our well-being and enhance the quality of our waking hours.

By engaging in activities that promote relaxation and self-care, such as meditation, reading, or taking a warm bath, we signal to our bodies that it is time to unwind, ultimately facilitating a more restful and rejuvenating sleep. The night-time routine serves as a beacon of solace amidst the tumultuous waves of modernity, guiding us towards a sanctuary of peace and setting the stage for a new day brimming with vitality.