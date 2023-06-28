Inside Darshan Raval’s “Mahiye Jinna Sohna” studio sessions, watch video

Darshan Raval, the popular digital singer, recently gave fans a glimpse into the studio sessions of his latest music video, “Mahiye Jinna Sohna.” In a video shared by Darshan himself, he takes us behind the scenes, showcasing the process of recording the song.

Darshan Raval’s video from studio

The video features Darshan alongside his brother, DJ Lijo, who is seen collaborating on the music production. The studio session captures the energy and enthusiasm of the team as they work together to bring the song to life. With Arbaz A. Khan on guitars, the musical elements blend harmoniously, creating a captivating sound.

In his social media post, Darshan expressed his excitement for the studio session, referring to DJ Lijo as his brother and acknowledging Arbaz A. Khan’s contribution on the guitars. The collaborative effort and the camaraderie among the artists are evident as they pour their creativity into the recording process.

Check out the video-

“Mahiye Jinna Sohna” is bound to captivate audiences with its soulful melodies and Darshan Raval’s signature vocals. The studio session video offers fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes magic that goes into creating such a musical masterpiece.

Reactions

One wrote, “Tum sab behind the stage kitni mehnat krte ho aur kuch log ek sec. Me song ko judge krke chale jate hai…. So only concentrate on positive vibes no negativity🤞🏻”

Another wrote, “I cannot tell you how much your music means to me. it takes me to another place where I’m able to forget about all my worries, and is able to renew my spirit. I think this is very powerful. Every night I fall asleep to your music.

You truly are a musical artist of the highest calling and your music touches so many on so many levels, spirituality, emotionally, and physically — I know it has me.”