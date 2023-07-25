ADVERTISEMENT
It is a pleasure to be part of the Rajasthani web series Beend Banungo Ghodi Chadhungo: Ankit Bhardwaj

Actor Ankit Bhardwaj who was part of the cast of Star Plus' Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is happy and elated about the release of his web series. He will be part of the cast of the Rajasthani web series.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Jul,2023 12:21:31
Actor Ankit Bhardwaj who was seen playing the role of Mukund in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is presently awaiting the release of his Rajasthani web series. Titled Beend Banungo Ghodi Chadhungo, the actor who has featured in TV shows Raja Betaa, Thapki Pyar Ki etc, looks forward to this web series as it has a good storyline and concept. He will play the lead man in the series.

The series we hear, is based on the struggle of the lead man and girl to get married. The series is directed by Dharmendra Sharma, and the creator is Nitin Goswami. Dharmendra Sharma has earlier directed TV shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Apna Time Ayega and more.

Ankit who is on the lookout for good roles, irrespective of the medium told us, “It is a pleasure for me to do a web series in my mother tongue. Being a Rajasthani, it is my responsibility to promote my language too. I am too much excited for the release of the web series Beend Banungo Ghodi Chadhungo. It is scheduled to release on 30 July on Stage App.”

Talking about his role, Anit states, “I play the hero, who struggles to find a government job. Only when the man gets a government job, can he get married!! The series is based on the concept. So this is his struggle to marry the girl he loves, and to get a job. It is a romcom genre. Audience will surely enjoy it.”

