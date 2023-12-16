It was extremely inspiring: Parvathy Thiruvothu on working with Pankaj Tripathi in Kadak Singh

Parvathy Thiruvothu, acclaimed for her stellar performances, has once again left an indelible mark in the recently released film, Kadak Singh, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, the actress spoke about her character and the unique storytelling approach of the film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, and Jaya Ahsan.

When asked about the aspects of her character that fascinated her the most, Parvathy shared, “The aspect of my character that intrigued me the most was the absence of a clear definition of her stakes in the story. And sometimes, playing such a character can feel pointless. It can feel like, what do I have to do here? And then you realize every little character, every small character, and so-called small character has so much to give and so much texture to give into the story. The stakes may not align with the conventional or popular notions, but they unquestionably exist—just in a different form. Unravelling these nuanced stakes required a deeper exploration, and I found that journey to be particularly thrilling and rewarding.”

Parvathy also expressed her hope that audiences would recognize the film’s ability to deliver justice while maintaining a balance with character and relationship development. She mentioned, “I hope audiences recognize that films like these skillfully blend elements of thrillers while adeptly handling various other genres. Justice is done superbly, yet it doesn’t come at the expense of character and relationship development. There’s a mindful, meditative approach to staying connected with these elements. Personally, the intricacies of the relationship between the father and daughter [Sakshi and Kadak Singh] stood out as fascinating choices made by Tony Da and Ritesh to uphold the dignity of each character and their connections. Sometimes, in the thrill of adhering to the genre, we might let go of the softer, slower moments that are equally enjoyable. It takes a bit of courage to stay true to that and relish it in the process. I’ve seen the makers do that here. That’s one thing I really hope the audience enjoys.”

Parvathy shared her experiences working with Tony Da, Jaya Ahsan, and Pankaj Tripathi, describing them as living examples of the values they uphold. She quipped, “Tony Da has assembled an extraordinary team, and their presence is indispensable. We need these wonderful individuals who have been honoured with national awards—the highest honours in the country. They aren’t just exceptional artists, they’re outstanding human beings. They do not let success, in the most common way that it’s thought about, get into their heads because they know that the source of true art is in your understanding that success is not what defines you. It’s your everyday discipline and your commitment to be the best version of yourself as a human and as an artist. So, I see these things, even theoretically, are very bookish as well. When we say things like this, we think there is nobody who can be the personification of all these values—perfectionism and this. But I did work with Tony Da, Jaya, and Pankaj Ji, who are living examples of them trying to do their best in all these qualities, and it was extremely inspiring”