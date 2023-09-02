Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair is a beauty queen in the entertainment world. Recently, the diva embraced her ethnicity in a blooming sunshine yellow kurta, pajama, and red dupatta

Jannat Zubair, the ruler of millions of hearts, is not unknown to anyone. With her mesmerizing beauty and sartorial fashion choices, she exudes irresistible charm, whether ethnic or western wear. This time, the actress is blooming in a sunshine yellow kurta set. Check out her traditional glam below.

Jannat Zubair’s Blooming Look In Yellow Kurta Set

Sharing a stunning traditional fashion goal, Jannat wore a sunshine yellow slip kurta with matching pajama and red netted dupatta. With the simple style, she looked nothing short of a fairy princess. She embraced her ethnicity in the blooming avatar styled by Simran Khera.

But wait, there is more to her blooming glam! She opted for a simple chain to adorn her enchanting appearance. Her open, straight hairstyle, basic eye makeup, and nude lips add a touch of sophistication. She rounds her desi-ness with modern transparent heels.

In the shared picture on her Instagram story, Jannat mesmerized fans with her priceless smile in the traditional look. With the background visuals, it seems she is at her home and enjoying her cozy time in the beautiful and blooming ethnic look.

Overall, with her sunshine yellow kurta set, Jannat Zubair exudes mesmerizing glam. She bloomed like a flower in simplicity.

Did you like Jannat Zubair’s sunshine-blooming glam in the yellow kurta set? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.