Khushi Kapoor Boss It Up In Beige Three-piece Co-ord Set, Take Cues

Khushi Kapoor, the budding star of Bollywood, is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and the sister of Janhvi Kapoor. She made her debut in films recently with The Archies alongside her best friend, Suhana Khan. However, before making her name big with her acting, she made headlines for her fashion prowess. And her latest look is no exception.

Khushi Kapoor’s Bossy Look

Taking to her social media handle, Khushi drops photos from her latest photoshoot. This time, she turned herself a queen of sass, donning a classy co-ord set, serving bossy vibes. She wore a beige high-neck tank top paired with a high-waisted beige skirt with fine lines, and the long blazer completed her style to perfection. In this look, Khushi is undoubtedly stealing our attention.

But wait, there is more! The Archies actress gives her look a contrasting touch with the black chic boots. Khushi left her hair open, giving her a breezy look. At the same time, the winged eyeliner, brown eye shadow, dewy cheeks, and glossy cherry lips complete her look. With the golden earrings, she adds a statement touch. And lastly, the classy gold and silver handbag looks stunning. With her sassy figure and exquisite outfit, Khushi Kapoor is serving bossy goals.

Did you like Khushi Kapoor’s bossy look in a three-piece co-ords set? Drop your views in the comments box.