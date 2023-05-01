ADVERTISEMENT
Kitne Bade Jhoote Ho Tum: Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu's candid video goes viral

Check out this cute and adorable throwback video of Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 07:48:42
Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu are two individuals who have always been very good friends for the longest time. The duo have known each other very well quite literally and well, that’s why, they have that space between each other where they can tease each other in public and make fun. Their friendship has truly been quite exemplary for all their fans and admirers all over the country and well, that’s what we genuinely love and admire the most about them. Owing to their respective busy schedules, it’s not daily that they come under the same roof. But hey, whenever they do, they make the most of it and how.

Check out this cute old throwback video of Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu:

Both of them have known each other and well, that’s why, when it comes to public speaking in front of media platforms, they have that comfort zone and space where they can tease and make fun of each other. Well, the same happened when once, they had a quick and crisp debate about the name Krishna and whether it is for a boy or girl or both. In one of those moments, Jannat Zubair Rahmani was seen hilariously calling Faisu jhootha and well, the old video is going viral everywhere. See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you had to rate this video in terms of cuteness, how much will you rate and how? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

