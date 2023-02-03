Anushka Sen is an avid social media user. The actress keeps her fans engaged with regular posts and pictures on Instagram handle. Whether it’s a glimpse from her day out with friends, or her fashion charisma, Sen never failed to give her fans rampant goals. As of now, the actress has now shared pictures from her recent Korean drama.

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sen wearing a sheer black leather outfit. She wore a black leather jacket. She topped the leather jacket on her casual black top. The actress completed the look with sheer black matching trousers.

For makeup, Anushka Sen teamed the look with bold beautiful winged eyes, bold red lips and sleek straight ponytail. She completed the look with a pair of black shoes. The actress posed with a gun for the pictures. Sharing the series, she wrote, “Asia” alongside fire emoji

As the pictures showcase, it looks like Anushka Sen is all set to play the role of a spy in the drama. Needless to say, the actress does give the right vibes of a spy in this classic black leather adorn in the pictures.

For the unversed, Anuskha Sen making entire India proud with her work recently bagged two back to back Korean dramas. The actress was recently Seoul, South Korea, for her second K-Drama. Apart from winning big in K-Dramas, the actress has also earned love in the country. Her work in the show Baal Veer got her overnight fame. She also has gotten featured in countless music videos to date.