ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Learn The 'Quick Get Ready' Hack From Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is one of the most gorgeous divas in the Television world. The actress now treats her fans with a quick get-ready hack in her latest Instagram dump.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 08:30:52
Learn The 'Quick Get Ready' Hack From Anushka Sen 832206

Anushka Sen is a heartthrob in the Indian Television world. The actress is a social media bug who loves to spend time on Instagram and engage with her fans. She ensures that her audience is hooked on her, and she brings something new and inspiring to fans. She has a unique taste in fashion and style, and many look up to her. In her latest Instagram dump,, the diva is helping her fans get ready quickly with her new makeup hack. Let’s check it out.

Anushka Sen’s Quick Get Ready Makeup Hack

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a reel video treating her fans and inspiring them to get ready quickly with her hack. The video starts with the actress removing her makeup box and blow-drying her hair properly. She started her makeup with the foundation applied evenly over her face, then the compact to make it look clean. Next, she applies eye shadows and beautifies them with eyelashes. At the same time, the touch of mascara makes it look clean.

Later, the actress opens up her mini makeup bag with lipstick and blushers. She dresses like a diva and takes some mirror selfies embracing her style. In the next step, she wears the casual and classic denim and bodycon top. And lastly, she dons funky shoes to uplift her look. In comparison, the transparent glasses rounded her look. She captioned her post, “A quick get ready with me.”

So did you like Anushka Sen’s quick get-ready hack? Please share your thoughts in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anushka Sen’s ‘laid-back’ style file is all about denim couture, see pics 832090
Anushka Sen’s ‘laid-back’ style file is all about denim couture, see pics
Anushka Sen 'Pretty Sky' Moments Is Wow; See Here 831669
Anushka Sen ‘Pretty Sky’ Moments Is Wow; See Here
Why is Anushka Sen all smiles and happy? 822398
Why is Anushka Sen all smiles and happy?
Anushka Sen uplifts the Eid fashion in embellished black lehenga choli, see pics 821883
Anushka Sen uplifts the Eid fashion in embellished black lehenga choli, see pics
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices 821677
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices
What's cooking at Anushka Sen's end? 821288
What’s cooking at Anushka Sen’s end?
Latest Stories
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights 832201
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here 832196
Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here
"I'm Confused," Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making 832182
“I’m Confused,” Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert) 832226
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert)
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora's Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral 832221
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora’s Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral
Read Latest News