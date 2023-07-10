Learn The 'Quick Get Ready' Hack From Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is a heartthrob in the Indian Television world. The actress is a social media bug who loves to spend time on Instagram and engage with her fans. She ensures that her audience is hooked on her, and she brings something new and inspiring to fans. She has a unique taste in fashion and style, and many look up to her. In her latest Instagram dump,, the diva is helping her fans get ready quickly with her new makeup hack. Let’s check it out.

Anushka Sen’s Quick Get Ready Makeup Hack

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a reel video treating her fans and inspiring them to get ready quickly with her hack. The video starts with the actress removing her makeup box and blow-drying her hair properly. She started her makeup with the foundation applied evenly over her face, then the compact to make it look clean. Next, she applies eye shadows and beautifies them with eyelashes. At the same time, the touch of mascara makes it look clean.

Later, the actress opens up her mini makeup bag with lipstick and blushers. She dresses like a diva and takes some mirror selfies embracing her style. In the next step, she wears the casual and classic denim and bodycon top. And lastly, she dons funky shoes to uplift her look. In comparison, the transparent glasses rounded her look. She captioned her post, “A quick get ready with me.”

