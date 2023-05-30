ADVERTISEMENT
Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs

The captivating diva Palak Tiwari loves fashion and style. Her social media is legit proof. In the latest picture, the actress donned a sparkling look and flaunted her toned body

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 May,2023 17:30:37
The social media sensation Palak Tiwari is a heartthrob who constantly treats her fans with something new. Her fashion speaks loud and clear whenever she steps in. The actress grabs attention with her sparkling look in the latest Instagram pictures. Let’s check out below.

Palak Tiwari’s Latest Pictures

Palak styled herself in a sparkling avatar in the latest picture on her Instagram profile. She wore a stylish black and tangerine stone embellished long gown. Although the low neckline emphasized her cl*avage, she flaunted her toned legs in the thigh-high slit. The body-fit dress defined her hourglass figure.

The actress added glam to her appearance with dewy makeup, including a contoured face, blushed cheeks, shiny magical eyes, nude lips, and loose soft curls.

Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs 811374

In addition, the high heels elevated her walk in the dress. She posed strikingly; in the first pic, she posed with her hands on her hip, chin high, and flaunted her legs. At the same time, the other picture looked more descriptive as she took the support of the table to make a sensual look. Throughout the photographs, Palak exuded the beautiful vibes of a butterfly. Isn’t she looking captivating? Her glamorous look can be perfect for a rich wedding day.

Palak Tiwari Slays In Sparkling Look; Flaunts Toned Legs 811375

Palak Tiwari shared these pictures with a red heart and a flower in the caption.

What’s your reaction to the new pictures of Palak Tiwari? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

