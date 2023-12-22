[Photodump] Sargun Mehta cherishes ‘winter wonderland’ memories with Jasmin Bhasin and others

Delving into the heart of a captivating winter escapade, popular actress Sargun Mehta recently shared mesmerizing snapshots from her memorable trip, featuring the delightful company of fellow stars such as Jasmin Bhasin and Ravi Dubey. The shared images provide a glimpse into a day filled with joy and camaraderie, set against the backdrop of a winter wonderland.

Radiating sheer happiness, the group, led by Sargun Mehta and accompanied by the radiant Jasmin Bhasin, can be seen immersing themselves in the seasonal charm. Mehta, capturing the essence of the moment, expressed her sentiments with a caption that read, “Winter wonderland wali happy memories.” The photos not only showcase the enchanting winter landscape but also capture the infectious smiles of the celebrities, adding a touch of warmth to the frosty surroundings.

See moments:

Jasmin Bhasin, clearly revelling in the joy of the day, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “It was such a fab day.” The camaraderie between the stars is evident in the shared frames, creating a visual narrative of a day well spent in the company of friends amid the enchanting beauty of a winter wonderland.

Among the cherished moments frozen in time, Ravi Dubey and others from the group join the winter escapade, creating a heartwarming tableau of laughter, camaraderie, and shared happiness. Sargun Mehta’s winter wonderland adventure, immortalized in these pictures, serves as a delightful reminder of the magic that unfolds when friends come together to create lasting memories amidst the serene charm of winter.