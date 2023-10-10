Playing negative characters can indeed be challenging: Amit Sadh

Versatile actor Amit Sadh who has left an indelible mark on the Indian film and web series industry with his remarkable performances and dedication to his craft, gears up for his role in ZEE5’s show Duranga Season 2. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com, Amit provided some insights into the series Duranga Season 2 and his character, saying, “The script of the show had a unique and gripping storyline that immediately caught my attention. It delves into the dark aspects of human nature, and that complexity really appealed to me as an actor. Sammit Patel is a character shrouded in mystery and intrigue. He’s a complex individual with hidden motives. He’s someone you can’t quite put your finger on, which makes him even more interesting.”

When asked about how he prepared for such challenging roles, he shared, “Playing negative characters can indeed be challenging. In preparation for such roles, I delve into the physicality and emotional depth of the character. One crucial aspect is harnessing the C shape of the spine, which is fundamental in conveying the character’s emotions and intentions. Negative characters often have complex motivations, and by understanding their inner world, I can create a physical presence that aligns with their emotional state.”

He further added, “For instance, when portraying vulnerability or deceit, I might adopt a rounded, inward C shape of the spine to convey a sense of fragility or hidden agendas. Conversely, for characters exuding power or confidence, an extended, open C shape can emphasize their strength and dominance. Mastering the C shape of the spine allows me to communicate non-verbally and bring an added layer of authenticity to my negative character. It’s about creating a physical embodiment that resonates with the audience, making the portrayal more compelling and memorable.”