Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress?

Prajakta Koli and Mrunal Thakur are renowned names in the entertainment world. Both started their journey from scratch and built a niche in the business. Prajakta, also known as primarily sane with her YouTube channel name, rose to fame as a content creator. In comparison, Mrunal Thakur began her journey in acting on the small screen and stepped into Bollywood even when people didn’t believe in her. Over the years, both actresses have evolved in their fashion sense. And they are this time caught in such an instance where they wore the same dress. Let’s check out who styled it better.

Prajakta Koli recently wore a black and white printed bodycon gown by the fashion house Lovebirds. She paired the dress with a black blazer. The actress likes simplicity, so she styled her look with bold eye makeup, dewy makeup, and an open hairstyle. And her strappy stilettos uplifted her look.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur donned the same dress by the same brand, Lovebirds, a couple of months ago. The actress styled her look with smokey eyes and nude lips. While her wavy hairstyle added to her glam, the black block heels elevated her appearance.

Deciding who among the two styled the best was difficult as Prajakta and Mrunal styled; they looked similar, just with different hairstyles and makeup.

