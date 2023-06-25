ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress?

Prajakta Koli and Mrunal Thakur are fashionistas in the entertainment business. Let's check out who looked stunning in a black and white dress paired with a blaze

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jun,2023 13:35:46
Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress?

Prajakta Koli and Mrunal Thakur are renowned names in the entertainment world. Both started their journey from scratch and built a niche in the business. Prajakta, also known as primarily sane with her YouTube channel name, rose to fame as a content creator. In comparison, Mrunal Thakur began her journey in acting on the small screen and stepped into Bollywood even when people didn’t believe in her. Over the years, both actresses have evolved in their fashion sense. And they are this time caught in such an instance where they wore the same dress. Let’s check out who styled it better.

Prajakta Koli recently wore a black and white printed bodycon gown by the fashion house Lovebirds. She paired the dress with a black blazer. The actress likes simplicity, so she styled her look with bold eye makeup, dewy makeup, and an open hairstyle. And her strappy stilettos uplifted her look.

Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress? 818352

Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress? 818353

Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress? 818354

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur donned the same dress by the same brand, Lovebirds, a couple of months ago. The actress styled her look with smokey eyes and nude lips. While her wavy hairstyle added to her glam, the black block heels elevated her appearance.

Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress? 818355

Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress? 818356

Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress? 818357

Deciding who among the two styled the best was difficult as Prajakta and Mrunal styled; they looked similar, just with different hairstyles and makeup.

Who is your favorite anyway? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane cuts a case in casual black off-shoulder jumpsuit
Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane cuts a case in casual black off-shoulder jumpsuit
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and team celebrate beginning of #VD13, check out
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and team celebrate beginning of #VD13, check out
Prajakta Koli’s romance with ‘sun’ at San Francisco
Prajakta Koli’s romance with ‘sun’ at San Francisco
Latest Stories
Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’
Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
Sriti Jha cherishes the vibrant sky, says “Mein aasman jitna prem karta tha tumse”
Sriti Jha cherishes the vibrant sky, says “Mein aasman jitna prem karta tha tumse”
Zain Imam’s encounter with a pipistrelle (bat) leaves internet in splits, watch
Zain Imam’s encounter with a pipistrelle (bat) leaves internet in splits, watch
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride
Sanam Aa Gaya: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla turns love meter high with their latest venture
Sanam Aa Gaya: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla turns love meter high with their latest venture
Read Latest News