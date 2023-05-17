ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Rashmi Gupta talks about her 'shayari reels' that create impactful social media standing

Actress Rashmi Gupta is indulging in writing her own shayaris, on breakups for social media. Her idea is to create impactful content for social media that stand out.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 May,2023 14:04:43
Actress Rashmi Gupta who is known for her challenging roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Balika Vadhu 2, Bindiya Sarkar etc is happy to have turned a poet. In an era where social media holds a huge prominence, Rashmi utilizes it for a new cause. She has started writing ‘shayari’ and puts them up on social media.

Says Rashmi, “This is a phase where social media has a huge impact on an individual’s career. There are so many who have gotten popular with their dance moves and gyrations. I wanted to do something healthy, and impactful. I started writing shayari, especially on the topic of break-ups. Every house and every individual has a sad story to tell about his /her breakup. When one goes through this sad phase in life, we understand the feeling.”

“When I started writing my shayaris, I got a good response. My followers increased, and my poems have got a good reach. I have not indulged in showing my thumkas, cleavage etc to increase my social media standing and followers. Instead, I work on my shayaris on a certain topic. I started something different. I shoot for my shows as an actor and then work on my poems too. This has been a phase of breakups. And people connect a lot with my content.”

Here are a few links to her shayari that she has put up on Instagram

Aww!! Rashmi, we are with you in this engaging passion to write shayaris for social media!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

