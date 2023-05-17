Rashmi Gupta talks about her 'shayari reels' that create impactful social media standing

Actress Rashmi Gupta who is known for her challenging roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Balika Vadhu 2, Bindiya Sarkar etc is happy to have turned a poet. In an era where social media holds a huge prominence, Rashmi utilizes it for a new cause. She has started writing ‘shayari’ and puts them up on social media.
Says Rashmi, “This is a phase where social media has a huge impact on an individual’s career. There are so many who have gotten popular with their dance moves and gyrations. I wanted to do something healthy, and impactful. I started writing shayari, especially on the topic of break-ups. Every house and every individual has a sad story to tell about his /her breakup. When one goes through this sad phase in life, we understand the feeling.”
“When I started writing my shayaris, I got a good response. My followers increased, and my poems have got a good reach. I have not indulged in showing my thumkas, cleavage etc to increase my social media standing and followers. Instead, I work on my shayaris on a certain topic. I started something different. I shoot for my shows as an actor and then work on my poems too. This has been a phase of breakups. And people connect a lot with my content.”
Here are a few links to her shayari that she has put up on Instagram
Aww!! Rashmi, we are with you in this engaging passion to write shayaris for social media!!