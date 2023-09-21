Digital | Celebrities

Sara Tendulkar embodies festive power in fluorescent yellow ruffle embroidered saree and backless blouse design [Photos]

Sara Tendulkar chose to grace the occasion with an exquisite masterpiece crafted by none other than Gopi Vaid. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Sep,2023 22:18:18
Sara Tendulkar embodies festive power in fluorescent yellow ruffle embroidered saree and backless blouse design [Photos] 854094

In her quest for sartorial excellence at a grand festive gathering, Sara Tendulkar chose to grace the occasion with an exquisite masterpiece crafted by none other than Gopi Vaid. This celebrated designer’s creation, though rooted in tradition, bore a distinct contemporary flair, firmly establishing its status as a vogue favourite amongst the discerning fashion sensibilities of Gen Z.

A Saree with a Modern Twist: Gen Z’s fashion favourite

Sara Tendulkar’s attire was a captivating embodiment of the traditional saree, artfully infused with contemporary elements that resonated with the fashion-forward sensibilities of the younger generation. The Gopi Vaid design she adorning featured an array of steep sprawling ruffles gracefully cascading from the body to the elegant drape, infusing the classic attire with a breath of fresh air.

The Artistry of Gopi Vaid: vertical ruffles and gold embellishments

At the heart of this sartorial masterpiece by Gopi Vaid lay an ingenious use of vertical voluminous ruffles that adorned the entire length of the saree, from its body to its flowing drape. These intricate ruffles added a sense of movement and dynamism to the ensemble, transforming it into a canvas of artistic expression. The saree’s gold embellished border seamlessly matched the accompanying sleeveless blouse, a harmonious marriage of traditional opulence and modern aesthetics. What truly set it apart was its radiant hue, a striking and luminous fluorescent yellow that held the power to captivate hearts with a single glance.

What we also seemingly loved about the vogue pick for Ganesh Chaturthi, is the stylish embellished matching backless blouse design. A perfect pair for the preppy ruffled saree that Sara is wearing.

Sara Tendulkar embodies festive power in fluorescent yellow ruffle embroidered saree and backless blouse design [Photos] 854095

Sara Tendulkar embodies festive power in fluorescent yellow ruffle embroidered saree and backless blouse design [Photos] 854096

Sara Tendulkar embodies festive power in fluorescent yellow ruffle embroidered saree and backless blouse design [Photos] 854097

Sara Tendulkar embodies festive power in fluorescent yellow ruffle embroidered saree and backless blouse design [Photos] 854098

Sara Tendulkar embodies festive power in fluorescent yellow ruffle embroidered saree and backless blouse design [Photos] 854099

Adorned in Elegance: Sara’s gold jewellery ensemble

To complement her resplendent attire, Sara chose a selection of tasteful gold jewellery. This ensemble included a necklace, earrings, and bangles gracing her wrist, each piece a testament to her discerning taste and dedication to understated opulence.

Radiant Makeup and Tresses: The final flourish

Sara Tendulkar’s commitment to timeless elegance was further enhanced by her choice of makeup and hairstyle. Her makeup palette featured delicate hints of colour artfully applied to her cheeks and nose. A glossy pink lip shade added a touch of radiance to her visage, while a gracefully placed bindi exuded sophistication. Sara’s pristine look, alongside her wavy ponytail adorned with flowers, served as the final flourish to her captivating and elegant look.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sachin Tendulkar Blessing Shubman Gill Results In Daughter Sara Tendulkar Getting Trolled 851415
Sachin Tendulkar Blessing Shubman Gill Results In Daughter Sara Tendulkar Getting Trolled
Amidst India-Pakistan Match Fever, Sara Tendulkar Spotted With Mother In Refreshing Olive Green Shirt Set 850961
Amidst India-Pakistan Match Fever, Sara Tendulkar Spotted With Mother In Refreshing Olive Green Shirt Set
Sara Tendulkar’s pink gown with veil is your Indo-western wedding dress inspo 850138
Sara Tendulkar’s pink gown with veil is your Indo-western wedding dress inspo
All Smiles! Sara Tendulkar radiates airport swag in green t-shirt and black trousers 849516
All Smiles! Sara Tendulkar radiates airport swag in green t-shirt and black trousers
Sara Tendulkar's 'Pig Day' Is Too Cute To Handle 832546
Sara Tendulkar’s ‘Pig Day’ Is Too Cute To Handle
Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with newly launched app "Threads" 831872
Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with newly launched app “Threads”

Latest Stories

Suniel Shetty Reunites With Old Bestie Sanjay Dutt, Show Their Action Mode In Photos 854060
Suniel Shetty Reunites With Old Bestie Sanjay Dutt, Show Their Action Mode In Photos
Besties of B-town! Mouni Roy and Disha Patani out on date night, look dazzling in saree and bold blouse design [Video Viral] 853975
Besties of B-town! Mouni Roy and Disha Patani out on date night, look dazzling in saree and bold blouse design [Video Viral]
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star called him ‘truly iconic’ and ‘Genius Mind’ 854032
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star called him ‘truly iconic’ and ‘Genius Mind’
Here’s why ‘Rustom’ director Tinu Desai & team dug a 40-foot deep hole for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj'! 854027
Here’s why ‘Rustom’ director Tinu Desai & team dug a 40-foot deep hole for Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’!
Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey 3' Unveils Catchy New Track 'Mashoor,' Building Excitement for the Grand Release 854024
Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey 3’ Unveils Catchy New Track ‘Mashoor,’ Building Excitement for the Grand Release
Mouni Roy crafts traditional spin in teal floral ethnic silk gown dress, Disha Patani in love 853877
Mouni Roy crafts traditional spin in teal floral ethnic silk gown dress, Disha Patani in love
Read Latest News