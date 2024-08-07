Sara Tendulkar Shines As First-ever Cover Girl In Pastel Bodycon, Feels Grateful For The Opportunity

Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara Tendulkar recently finished her master’s degree in medicine from London and shared a glimpse of the proud moment with her parents. Now, it seems the starkid is stepping into the world of glamour, though she doesn’t wish to become an actress. After marking her debut as a model with Ajio’s summer collection, Sara now shines as the first-ever cover girl for a magazine. The young beauty also expressed her gratitude for this opportunity.

Sara Tendulkar Becomes First-ever Cover Girl

On Tuesday, 7 August, Sara shared a series of photos, shining in a pastel bodycon dress. In contrast, her caption reveals that she has become the first-ever cover girl for Manifest magazine. Wearing a one-shoulder abstract gown featuring chic details with a metallic finish and a sizzling thigh-high slit, the young beauty looked oh-so-pretty. In the cover photo, Sara looks cool, wearing a strapless gown, and she enjoys sipping a drink with her hair set to curl. She posed with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, in one of the photos, embracing the proud moments, who was present to support her daughter. In the other photos, she smiles for the camera with Editor-in-chief Chaiti Narula, Chairperson of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and Vice Chairperson of Saregama Avarna Jain, Magazine editor Jamal Shaikh, Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani and Falguni Shane Peacock at the launch event.

Sara Tendulkar expressed her pride and gratitude in the caption, “Honoured to be the first-ever cover girl for Manifest (@manifest.ind )! Grateful for the opportunity to showcase Indian couture in a new light. I’m glad to have opened up about aspects of my life I haven’t shared before. I hope all of you enjoy reading this!”