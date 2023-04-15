Sara Tendulkar wins over the internet with her stylish looks on social media handle. The starkid holds a huge fan following on her social media. Her fashion decks are what her fans love the most about her. Owing to that, the diva has now again startled her fandom on Instagram with her preppy look in a stylish Anita Dongre backless lehenga choli. Looking all sweet and beautiful in the outfit, the actress gave us nothing but pure goals.

Sara Tendulkar shares fashion deck in Anita Dongre lehenga

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning look in green lehenga. The lehenga is from the racks of Anita Dongre. One of the most celebrated designers in the country. The lehenga featured some stunning golden embroidery and embellishment all over. The diva completed the look with her wavy short hair, and decked it up with chic golden classy jewellery.

For makeup, she decked it up with minimal eye makeup look and pink lips. She posed with a gorgeous smile on her face.

Fans Reaction

Soon after Sara shared the pictures on her gram, netizens came in gushing. However, while some praised her fashion look in the pictures, some wondered why Instagram gave Sara a blue tick.

A user wrote, “Why Instagram gave it a verification tick? it is neither a content creator nor anything else, but because of its father are more money and famous!!”

Another wrote, “Waw looking vvv beautiful in this saree pretty hands sweet fingers and smile”

A third user wrote, “Super gorgeous”