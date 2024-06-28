Season 2 of Adrishyam is a project I shall not be a part of, confirms Divyanka Tripathi

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s every project, whether on the OTT or the TV space, becomes the talk of the town, as she is known for picking up roles that are unique and challenge her to get out of her comfort zone. One such role of Divyanka in recent times was the Sony LIV series Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes, where she played the undercover agent Parvati Sehgal. She got into the stunt and action zone like a pro, and her fans loved to watch this unusual side of the actress.

However, it is a fact that Divyanka suffered a major injury to her forearm bones when she was shooting for Adrishyam. She recently underwent surgery too for the same.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Pooja Gor replacing Divyanka Tripathi in Season 2 of Adrishyam. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pooja Gor replaces Divyanka Tripathi in Sony LIV’s Adrishyam 2?

We had sent the query to Divyanka when we filed the story earlier. We got her reply recently which we are carrying. “It’s been a beautiful journey and a memorable one at that. Taking many memories along while I bid adieu to Adrishyam. Season 2 is a project I shall not be a part of sadly and as we part ways amicably, I send a lot of love and support to the entire cast and crew of the show.”

We wish Divyanka all the very best for the next project that she takes up.