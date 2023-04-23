Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body

Check out Sara Tendulkar's secret behind a toned and healthy body

The daughter of cricket God Sara Tendulkar is quite famous on the internet. She makes it to headlines every now and then. Rumours of her Bollywood debut often buzzed in the headlines. But there is no official news from her end. However, the netizens love her personality and praise her elegant looks. Her fit and healthy body makes you wonder about the secret to her incredibly toned body.

Sara Tendulkar is a fitness enthusiast who keeps herself extraordinarily fit and fine. And interestingly, she studied medicine at University College London. The starkid loves to stay healthy and maintain like her father, Sachin Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar’s Love For Gym

The 25-year-old loves being fit and energetic. She has often snapped outside of the gym. Also, Sara herself shares her workout pictures or videos. She never misses her workout until it’s an extreme emergency. Sara does a lot of muscle-building and weight-lifting exercises.

Sara Tendulkar Yoga Time

Sara is a big fan of Yoga, and not only her but her whole family is into yoga. The starkid practices yoga with her father, Sachin Tendulkar, sometimes, which keeps her fit and refreshed.

Sara Tendulkar Trying Weights

Sara Tendulkar enjoys pushing her limits, so she tried dumbbell weight lifting with the help of her coach.

Some Walk Time

Walking on the treadmill burns unwanted fats and builds the legs’ muscles, helping with proper blood circulation. Sara Tendulkar ensures to keep her body healthy and fit no matter what.

