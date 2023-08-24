ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Nigam-Anushka Sen's 'Aadat 2' MV first-look poster sets internet ablaze, check out

"Aadat 2," starring Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen, is set to grace our screens in just two days. Anushka Sen, taking to her social media, unveiled the captivating poster, offering eager fans a glimpse into what promises to be an intriguing tale of love and revenge

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Aug,2023 09:30:12
Excitement is building as the highly anticipated music video “Aadat 2,” starring Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen, is set to grace our screens in just two days. Anushka Sen, taking to her social media, unveiled the captivating poster, offering eager fans a glimpse into what promises to be an intriguing tale of love and revenge. With the tagline “Two days left to see if love triumphs over revenge. Are you guys excited?🫶,” the anticipation for this musical extravaganza is palpable.

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen, both esteemed figures in the entertainment industry, have garnered immense popularity for their impressive talents. Siddharth Nigam, a versatile actor and gymnast, has made his mark through notable roles in television series like “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat” and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” Anushka Sen, a talented actress and social media sensation, has captivated hearts with her performances in shows like “Jhansi Ki Rani” and “Baal Veer.” Their on-screen chemistry is eagerly anticipated by fans as they come together for “Aadat 2.”

This musical masterpiece boasts a talented team, with the song sung and composed by Abhi Dutt. The video features not only Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen but also the talented Haanjiharshhh. Presented by Sanjay Kukreja, Remo D’Souza, and Blivemusic.in, and created by MK Blivemusic, the production is in the capable hands of Varsha Blive and Suuraj Sinngh Blive. The video is directed by Nitin FCP and Onlinenadeem, with Dhruwal Patel serving as the Director of Photography. Aseem Abbas serves as the lyricist, and the music is produced by Aishwary Tripathi. The choreography is handled by Choreographer Bob and Choreographer Pavan Shetty, and the poster shoot is credited to Drkphotography.

Check out poster:

Siddharth Nigam-Anushka Sen's 'Aadat 2' MV first-look poster sets internet ablaze, check out 845103

As the countdown begins for the release of “Aadat 2,” fans of Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen, as well as music enthusiasts, are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a visual and auditory treat. Stay tuned for the video’s release, and let’s see if love indeed conquers all in this thrilling musical saga.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

