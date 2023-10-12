Digital | Celebrities

Suhana Khan goes all smiles in Rs. 1,95,276 Dolce & Gabbana rose-print midi dress [Photos]

Suhana Khan, the epitome of grace and style, recently set fashion aficionados' hearts aflutter with her enchanting look in a ravishing Dolce & Gabbana rose-print midi dress. Check out details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 23:01:32
Suhana Khan goes all smiles in Rs. 1,95,276 Dolce & Gabbana rose-print mid dress [Photos] 860921

Suhana Khan, the epitome of grace and style, recently set fashion aficionados’ hearts aflutter with her enchanting look in a ravishing Dolce & Gabbana rose-print midi dress. The price tag of this fabulous frock? A jaw-dropping Rs. 1,95,276 – because, ladies, when you’re a trendsetter like Suhana, you don’t just wear fashion, you embody it!

Let’s look into the details! Shall we?

Dolce & Gabbana, those Italian maestros of couture, have truly outdone themselves this time. This silk-blend masterpiece is the embodiment of their amorous vision, leaving us all lovestruck. The dress flaunts the brand’s iconic logo-print shoulder straps, seamlessly blending household fame with high fashion. But it’s not just about the label; it’s about the allure. The fitted, ruched design of this garment whispers sensuality, and the all-over rose print makes it a garden of style in the urban jungle.

What’s the secret behind Suhana Khan’s dazzling look? Well, she decided to keep it simple yet striking. With filled-in eyebrows that could rival any red-carpet event, she opted for a “no makeup” look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her lips, dipped in a delightful shade of pink, added the perfect touch of chic to her ensemble. As if that wasn’t enough, the diva completed her look with a pair of diamond ear studs that twinkled like stars on a clear night. And of course, her most brilliant accessory – that radiant, million-dollar smile that can light up any room.

See photos:

Suhana Khan goes all smiles in Rs. 1,95,276 Dolce & Gabbana rose-print mid dress [Photos] 860920

Image Source: Instagram

In Suhana Khan’s world, fashion is a language, and this Dolce & Gabbana dress was her eloquent statement. She effortlessly blended elegance with a dash of audacious charm, reminding us all that true style is about confidence, a bit of sparkle, and a whole lot of smiles. So, if you’re ever in doubt about how to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat, just take a page from Suhana’s fashion playbook.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan: Celeb-Approved Navratri lehenga designs for girls [Photos] 860804
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan: Celeb-Approved Navratri lehenga designs for girls [Photos]
Get Denim Jeans Style From Bollywood Stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Suhana Khan 860884
Get Denim Jeans Style From Bollywood Stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Suhana Khan
Stab Hearts Like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan In Party Wear Sarees 859992
Stab Hearts Like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan In Party Wear Sarees
Ananya, Suhana, and Janhvi Serve up some edgy glam in lehenga choli designs [Photos] 856084
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor serve up some edgy glam in lehenga choli designs [Photos]
Inside Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s cosy day out together, see pictures 855058
Inside Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s cosy day out together, see pictures
Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854828
Get The Code To Be ‘Sassy’ In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan

Latest Stories

Prabhas And Anushka Shetty's Wedding Photos Go Viral; Read The Real Story 860955
Prabhas And Anushka Shetty’s Wedding Photos Go Viral; Read The Real Story
Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here 860948
Sonam Kapoor’s Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here
Kumar Sanu, Judge Of Indian Idol 14 Talks About Balancing Constructive Criticism And Encouragement 860947
Kumar Sanu, Judge Of Indian Idol 14 Talks About Balancing Constructive Criticism And Encouragement
Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, 'Always, God Bless' 860945
Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, ‘Always, God Bless’
Will Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Ever Be Made? 860941
Will Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Ever Be Made?
Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860828
Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it ‘cheery n chic’ in flowy yellow sarees
Read Latest News