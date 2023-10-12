Suhana Khan goes all smiles in Rs. 1,95,276 Dolce & Gabbana rose-print midi dress [Photos]

Suhana Khan, the epitome of grace and style, recently set fashion aficionados’ hearts aflutter with her enchanting look in a ravishing Dolce & Gabbana rose-print midi dress. The price tag of this fabulous frock? A jaw-dropping Rs. 1,95,276 – because, ladies, when you’re a trendsetter like Suhana, you don’t just wear fashion, you embody it!

Let’s look into the details! Shall we?

Dolce & Gabbana, those Italian maestros of couture, have truly outdone themselves this time. This silk-blend masterpiece is the embodiment of their amorous vision, leaving us all lovestruck. The dress flaunts the brand’s iconic logo-print shoulder straps, seamlessly blending household fame with high fashion. But it’s not just about the label; it’s about the allure. The fitted, ruched design of this garment whispers sensuality, and the all-over rose print makes it a garden of style in the urban jungle.

What’s the secret behind Suhana Khan’s dazzling look? Well, she decided to keep it simple yet striking. With filled-in eyebrows that could rival any red-carpet event, she opted for a “no makeup” look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her lips, dipped in a delightful shade of pink, added the perfect touch of chic to her ensemble. As if that wasn’t enough, the diva completed her look with a pair of diamond ear studs that twinkled like stars on a clear night. And of course, her most brilliant accessory – that radiant, million-dollar smile that can light up any room.

See photos:

Image Source: Instagram

In Suhana Khan’s world, fashion is a language, and this Dolce & Gabbana dress was her eloquent statement. She effortlessly blended elegance with a dash of audacious charm, reminding us all that true style is about confidence, a bit of sparkle, and a whole lot of smiles. So, if you’re ever in doubt about how to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat, just take a page from Suhana’s fashion playbook.