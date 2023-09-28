Tabu On Her Intriguing Character In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya

Netflix’s latest spy thriller, Khufiya,streaming from 5 October, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and helmed by Tabu alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal, is an intense combination of suspense and complexity. The strongest suit of this film are its layered, complex characters. T

Khufiya features Tabu in the role of an independent and fierce R&AW agent, for whom, her work and her country take precedence to everything else. Yet, beneath the layer of espionage, Tabu’s character reveals herself as not just a dedicated agent but also a loving mother and a committed partner, adding depth and nuance to her persona.

Speaking of her character, Tabu said, “I’ve had a long relationship with this film, I think I was one of the first ones to be cast. It is always a challenging yet beautiful experience to play a character with such depth.”

Asked to speak on character , Tabu says, “ I would describe Krishna Mehra as a complex and dedicated woman. For her, her work, her career and her sense of duty come before anything else. She is very independent, strong-willed and fierce. But at the same time, she is also vulnerable and torn between her love for her country and her personal life. Despite being so dedicated to her work, we see the vulnerable side of Krishna come to light when she is with her partner and in her interactions with her son. I think this goes to show how layered she is as a person.”